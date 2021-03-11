What does 'The Brady Bunch' have to do with Meghan and Harry's big interview?

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle’s interview last weekend with Oprah Winfrey produced all sorts of bombshells, but the most unexpected moment may revolve around ... a 1970s sitcom star?

The chairs that Harry, Meghan and Winfrey sat on during last weekend’s tell-all interview are sold by former “Brady Bunch” star Christopher Knight, best known for his portrayal as middle son Peter on the classic series. And that created more of a stir than viewers learning the Duchess of Sussex once worked at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs, made from acacia wood and wicker, are sold by Christopher Knight Home and look right at home in any backyard, whether you have real grass or Astroturf, like a certain wholesome '70s sitcom family did.

“In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me!” Knight wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with some outdoor furniture.

Sure, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey, but the chairs turned out to be some of the night's biggest stars. Joe Pugliese / Getty

“I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history.”

He then showed his flair for wordplay is as on point as his business acumen.

“It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got ‘Knighted’ in a way never anticipated,” he said. "Although it was stated that I was the designer of the furniture, I was not.

“I am grateful to my talented business partners who have excellent taste, and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty — both foreign and domestic.”

If you’re looking to get some chairs for yourself, though, there is some bad news: In an earlier Instagram post, Knight noted the chairs are out of stock, which, for some, will be a bigger disappointment than getting cast as Benedict Arnold in a school play.