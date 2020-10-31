Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce they're engaged — see the pic

After getting to know each other during the 2016 Olympics and dating for the last few years, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe are engaged!

The athletic power couple announced the news with an Instagram post on Friday night of Rapinoe kneeling and putting a ring on Bird's left land.

The engagement apparently left them speechless because the post didn't have a caption!

But Bird's team also posted their congratulations on Twitter.

"Ring Season," they wrote, tagging Bird, 40, and Rapinoe, 35. "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!"

Rapinoe, who once called herself "a walking protest," has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ and women's rights — even helping spearhead a campaign to get pay equity for the U.S. women's national soccer team.

Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Generation Change award, and Sue Bird attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

She and Bird have used their platform together to promote various like-minded causes, from supporting Black-owned businesses to encouraging people to vote.

When they hosted the 2020 ESPYs in June, along with NFL pro Russell Wilson, they paid tribute to Black athletes who have pushed for equality over the years and wore different outfits from Black fashion designers throughout the night.

The two donned several outfits, including two different T-shirt looks that said "BLACK LIVES MATTER" and "GF" — which stands for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in June.

In a July 2017 ESPN story, Bird publicly came out as gay and confirmed Rapinoe was her girlfriend.

"It's happening when it's happening because that's what feels right," Bird told the outlet at the time. "So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn't right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It's my journey."

"We have a lot in common and just sort of clicked," Rapinoe said of Bird in the 2017 story. "I joke she is my No. 1 go-to-for-advice person. She's just so levelheaded."

Congrats to the happy couple!