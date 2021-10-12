Megan Fox reveals she has body dysmorphia: 'I have a lot of deep insecurities'

Early in her career, Megan Fox became known as a sex symbol, but the actor doesn't actually agree with that status.

In fact, she's quick to point out that appearances can be deceiving in a new interview with British GQ Style.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,'” the 35-year-old explained.

In reality, the way people view someone is often vastly different than the way they view themselves. Case in point? Fox doesn't see herself as being beautiful in the same way that her fans do.

"Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities," she revealed.

The mother of three joined her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, for the joint interview and said that finding love with him has helped her become her true self.

"You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person," she said. "And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away."

Fox explained that she always felt like there was a piece of her that was missing and that she'd given up on, but all that changed when she met the rapper.

"But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time,'" she said.

The musician, 31, also gets candid in the interview and reveals that he struggles with his own demons, most notably post-traumatic stress disorder, which he attributes to having a dysfunctional home life while he was growing up.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire," he explained.

When the rapper met Fox, he saw a new version of love that inspired him to keep going. The actor also encouraged him to be more authentic and open up with his fans about his demons.

"She’s helped me realize that you can’t bury your trauma. No one knows anything about me. They don’t know how deep that rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself," he said.

Fox described her relationship with the rapper as "very intense" and said it has extreme highs and lows.

"Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away," she explained.

The rapper echoed his girlfriend's sentiments. "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," he said. "It’s ecstasy and agony for sure ... I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us."

The two are clearly content in their unique relationship and their strong bond has also inspired Machine Gun Kelly to get more creative with his music.

"It’s almost like she reconnected a wire in my brain. Creativity won’t stop coming out," he said.