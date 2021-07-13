Megan Fox says drinking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly sent her 'to hell for eternity'

Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's recent getaway was something they will never forget.

The actor says she and the singer drank the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca while on a trip to Costa Rica.

"We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting, with indigenous people, and we were in the middle of the jungle," Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall Monday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Ayahuasca is used as a medicine in rituals and can cause hallucinations.

“I was thinking it was like glamping or something like that, still going to be like some kind of five-star experience,” she continued.

“And you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought, so you can’t use the water, obviously. You need to respect the rainforest. Nothing glamorous about it. It’s all a part of sort of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, seen here at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, on May 27, 2021, had a very interesting trip to Costa Rica. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Fox, who stars in the new movie “Till Death,” went on to explain how they were with 20 strangers when they had to purge their bodies.

“You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, by not your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body," she said.

"And you have to vomit a certain amount before they let you get back with everyone else, so you're like cheering on everyone as they throw up."

Calling it “such a good bonding experience,” Fox, 35, said that prepared them for the ceremony later that night because “you're like, my vanity is gone, I've just done this in front of all these strangers.”

“We did it for three nights. It was incredibly intense. Everybody's journey is different. The second night I went to hell for eternity," she said. "Just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

“It surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy or any of those things,” she added. “It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there," Fox added.

While she spoke highly of the experience with Kelly, Fox also said being together has been something new for the singer, who visited her on the set of “Till Death” in Bulgaria.

“He’s never been in a relationship before and so is really fearful of if I go away for six weeks am I still going to come back and we’re going to be OK,” she said.