Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: A relationship timeline

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly debuted their passionate partnership in 2020, and since then, the pair have been turning heads with their red carpets looks and raising eyebrows with their unconventional habits.

But how did the duo first get together? And after rumored breakups and makeups, where does their relationship stand now?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Read on to learn all about the pair.

A few years before 2020: A chance meeting

Though the details are fuzzy, even for the people involved, Fox and Kelly first crossed paths at a GQ party years before they truly got to know each other.

“I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature, and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed,’” Fox recalled in a 2021 joint interview with British GQ. “He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

March 2020: The beginning

Fox and MGK, who uses legal name Colson Baker when appearing on the big screen, met again in March 2020, when they were both working on the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” He marked the beginning of their friendship with a since-deleted Instagram photo of their chairs positioned side by side on set.

Due to the pandemic, production came to halt just one week after it began, but the co-stars remained in touch.

May 2020: Rumored romance, confirmed separation

In mid-May, reports circulated of Fox and MGK grabbing takeout together in Calabasas, California. Romance rumors were quick to swirl even though, at the time, Fox was still married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

But just days after the reports surfaced, Green made an announcement on his podcast, “...With Brian Austin Green,” explaining that he and Fox had decided to “take some space” and separate around Thanksgiving 2019.

He noted that the recent talk about his wife of 10 years and MGK was the reason for his announcement.

“I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains, or I was a victim in any way with any of this, because I wasn’t,” he said.

Green also revealed that Fox told him that she and MGK were just “friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment.”

But the more-than-friends buzz was refueled on May 20, two days after Green’s comments, when Machine Gun Kelly dropped his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” in which the “Transformers” star played his lover-turned-captor.

June 2020: It’s official!

By the following month, the romance between MGK and Fox was no longer the stuff of rumors.

In mid-June, there were paparazzi pics of the pair. This time they were seen holding hands and locking lips.

And if anyone was wondering if it was a just-friends kind of kiss, MGK cleared up the confusion with a tweet that quoted his “Bloody Valentine” lyrics (“I’m calling you girlfriend/What the f--k”) with a little extra context: “life imitated art on that one.”

July 2020: Fox found her 'twin flame'

Fox revisited the subject of her (second) first meeting with MGK in a July 2020 interview on the “Give Them Lala... With Randall” podcast, wherein she hinted that her relationship with him was meant to be.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’” she remembered asking her “Midnight in the Switchgrass” director Randall Emmett. “And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’ Because I knew — I could feel that some wild s--- was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it deep in my solar plexus, that something was going to come from that.”

And upon coming face to face with her co-star, she knew she was right.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Also in July, MGK made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a since-deleted steamy black-and-white photo with the caption, “Waited for eternity to find you again ...”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

August 2020: Her turn

Shortly after his Instagram post, Fox returned the favor by sharing a photo of the pair for her own fans and followers. The message that accompanied the since-deleted photo, posted Aug. 5, read, “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.”

That same day, Brian Austen Green appeared to mock Fox’s post by sharing photos of their three children, along with a son the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shares with past partner Vanessa Marcil, with an almost-identical caption.

November 2020: 'Merging' with MGK and divorcing BAG

In a chat with Nylon magazine, Fox raved about the “once in a lifetime thing” and connection of “mythic proportions” that she and Kelly share.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she noted. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

But as she merged with him, Fox and her ex, Green, made their separation a permanent one when they filed for divorce on Nov. 25, 2020.

May 2021: An anniversary

Kelly marked a milestone in his relationship with Fox on May 25, 2021, by tweeting, “she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.”

July 2021: 'Some full-circle s---'

A GQ feature on MGK, published July 15, 2021, revealed that he had a poster of Fox on his bedroom wall as a teen.

“It was from her GQ shoot,” Kelly recalled of the 2008 image. “So that’s some full-circle s---.”

January 2022: He popped the question

On Jan. 11, 2022, Machine Gun Kelly asked Fox to marry him, and she said yes.

Kelly shared a peek at the custom double ring he presented her in an Instagram post that read, “beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Fox posted a since-deleted video of the proposal on her account, writing, “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

April 2022: About that blood ...

During an April interview with Glamour UK, Fox added a little explanation about that blood-drinking mention in her engagement post.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she said with a laugh. “It’s just a few drops, but, yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan Fox and and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 premiere in New York of "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink." Arturo Holmes / WireImage

November 2022: On screen again

MGK and Fox joined forces on the big screen again for “Taurus,” released Nov. 18, 2022. It tells the story of a rock star living a dark life.

February 2023: Breakup rumors

More than a year after their engagement, breakup rumors began to spread. The rumors came to a peak on Feb. 12, 2023, when Fox shared infidelity-linked lyrics from Beyonce’s song “Pray You Catch Me” on Instagram, including the lines, “You can taste dishonesty/ It’s all over your breath.” Shortly after that, she deleted her account. Once her Instagram was up again days later, Fox shot down any buzz about cheating or a breakup, writing in a since-deleted post, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

November 2023: Fox reveals pregnancy loss

Fox’s book of poetry, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” published Nov. 7, included lines about pregnancy loss.

In one poem, she wrote about a “heartbeat in my womb,” before adding, "But now I have to say goodbye/ I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest/ as they rip you from my insides."

She later told Women’s Wear Daily that MGK had written about the miscarriage in his songs already, “so it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well.”

February 2024: A super double date

Despite lingering breakup rumors, Fox and MGK were seen partying with pals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a Super Bowl afterparty on Feb. 11.

March 2024: Relationship status? Well ...

On the March 20 episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the host asked Fox to address her relationship with Kelly given that “you got engaged and then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you.”

“I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox replied. “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

She then added, "But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people.”