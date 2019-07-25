Meg Ryan earned the nickname Queen of the Rom-Com thanks to decades' worth of great performances in hilarious leading lady roles. But she really cemented that moniker in one unforgettable scene in particular.

You know the one: the "I'll have what she's having" moment from 1989's "When Harry Met Sally," in which Ryan demonstrated a fake and not-so-subtle orgasm in the middle of Katz's Delicatessen.

While that movie moment is forever etched in the minds of fans, her own son, actor Jack Quaid, had never seen it — until recently.

During a Thursday visit to TODAY, Quaid explained that particular gap in his viewing history.

"When your mom has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time, you tend to avoid that movie as a child," the now-27-year-old said. He then joked, "You know that very specific problem that we all have."

But when he prepared for his own role in "Plus One" — his very first rom-com — he finally sat down to see the scene everyone's been buzzing about since before he was born.

"So I watched it for research for the movie and as soon as I saw it, I was tearing up," he said.

While most viewers react with laughs, Quaid chalked up the tears to one sweet reason.

"Because I'm so proud of her," he said of his talented mom. "And I called her up and told her. ... She is amazing in it."

Yes (yes! yes!), she really is.