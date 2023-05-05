Meg Ryan makes rare appearance in support of Michael J. Fox's new documentary

Meg Ryan stepped out to support her longtime friend, Michael J. Fox, at an event on May 3.

The actor made a rare public appearance at the special screening of Fox’s documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The friends reunited at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York.

The two stars posing for a photo together. Michael Simon / Shutterstock

Ryan, 61, posed for photos with the “Back to the Future” star while sitting on a couch.

The “When Harry Met Sally...” lead wore a red blouse and gray plaid pants, with a black coat and boots. Fox, 61, sported a black tee, jeans and gray blazer.

Fox’s Apple TV+ film, which premieres May 12, recaps Fox’s rise to fame, highlighting his biggest movies and projects in Hollywood, as well as his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. While chatting with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2020, the “Teen Wolf” star recalled how his wife, Tracy Pollan, reacted to his diagnosis.

“One of the things I’ll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn’t blink,” he said at the time, adding, “Tracy’s amazing. She’s there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know.”

Pollan shared photos from the screening on her Instagram, writing, “A very special night surrounded by family and friends for the screening of STILL @lincolncenter.”

One of the photos included Bill Murray, Joan Jett, Katie Couric, Elvis Costello and Ryan.

Ryan has stayed out of the public eye and her last acting credit was 2015’s “Ithaca.” However, last year she announced on her Instagram that she was starring and directing in a new rom-com, “What Happens Later.” The actor will co-star alongside former “X-Files” actor David Duchovny. Per IMDb, the film is in post-production.