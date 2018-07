share tweet pin email

Ten boys from Spokane, Washington, started playing tag decades ago and have kept up the same game through adulthood. Three members of the group, who call themselves the "tag brothers," join Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about how the game began, persisted and made its way to the big screen. The members, who are now all in their 50s, are portrayed in the forthcoming movie “Tag,” starring Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress.