Meet the women ready to risk it all for love in 'Ready to Love: Make a Move'

Former "Ready to Love" contestants Shareese Logan, Ashlee Akins, Verneashia Allen and Zadia Murphy are ready to put their hearts on the line and give love another chance.

After appearing on their respective seasons of “Ready to Love,” the ladies are now heading to New Orleans to search for Mr. Right on the OWN spin-off series, "Ready to Love: Make a Move." The four women tell TODAY.com exactly what they’re looking for in prospective mate.

"I want a man who is generous, open-minded, a great conversationalist and has a sense of humor," Murphy tells TODAY.com, and the other women agree.

After they weren't able to find their soulmates on "Ready to Love," Murphy, Allen, Logan and Akin are now working with master matchmaker Tamica Lee to find the one — and they say this time around they know what to do differently.

"My new approach to dating will be dating more than 1 person at a time and not putting all my eggs in one basket so early on, and really taking my time," Allen says.

As for Akins, she says she's going to "work on being patient and paying attention to details while having fun and living in the moment."

Logan says that she's not going to waste any time and will be "more proactive in seeking connections."

"Ready to Love: Make a Move" airs Fridays on OWN.

Read on to learn more about the four women who are looking for love.

Shareese Logan, 45 (Season Six)

"Ready to Love: Make a Move" star Shareese Logan. Daymon Gardner / OWN

Occupation: Esthetician/Entrepreneur

Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida

Hobbies: Tennis, pilates, reading, studying and yachting.

Fun Fact: Logan is good at impersonating other people.

Ideal Partner: Logan is looking for a partner who she'll be compatible with and has the same shared values as her. She said she would also like someone who she has a strong physical attraction to.

Ashlee Akins, 36 (Season One)

"Ready to Love: Make a Move" star Ashlee Akins. Daymon Gardner / OWN

Occupation: Speech therapist/Bartender/Entrepreneur

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Hobbies: Akins loves to do anything exciting and fun! She says her favorite hobbies are food, laughing and dancing.

Fun Fact: Akins loves the spotlight and has graced the stage many times since she was a kid.

Ideal Partner: Akins is searching for a confident and real person whom she can go on lavish trips with and spend the entire afternoon doing nothing at all. Her wish is to have a peaceful and genuine romance that will hopefully evolve into a beautiful family one day.

As for deal breakers, Akins says she's not looking for anyone who isn't spiritual, mentally stable or strong.

Verneashia Allen, 42 (Season Three)

"Ready to Love: Make a Move" star Verneashia Allen. Daymon Gardner / OWN

Occupation: Salon owner/Insurance broker

Hometown: Galveston and Pearland, Texas

Hobbies: Shopping, traveling, bowling, playing pool, family time and trying new restaurants.

Fun Fact: On Instagram, Allen says she's a "super mom."

Ideal Partner: A God-fearing man, who is attractive, romantic, smells good, has a nice smile, a good heart, is 5’10" or taller, a leader, great father, good communicator and an even better listener.

However, Allen says she's not into anyone who has bad hygiene; smokes cigarettes, is a bad communicator, is mean, controlling or has a big ego.

Zadia Murphy, 38 (Season Four)

"Ready to Love: Make a Move" star Zadia Murphy. Daymon Gardner / OWN

Occupation: Wellness coach/Makeup artist

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Hobbies: Murphy loves to cook, read, travel, and take long walks. Currently, she's re-learning how to play the flute after she made an impulsive decision to buy the instrument last year. The last time Murphy played the flute was in her middle school and high school band. Now, she practices it for at least 30 minutes a day and 3 times a week.

Fun Fact: Murphy can write with her feet.

Ideal Partner: Murphy is looking for someone who is generous, open-minded, funny, a great conversationalist and has an active relationship with God.

She says she won't deal with someone who is not open to therapy, doesn't take care of themselves physically, has no goals and has bad hygiene.