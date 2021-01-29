Meet the music teacher who helped inspire the film 'Soul'

“It began with Pixar research,” Dr. Archer told TODAY. “They found me out and conducted several trips to New York and brought me on board as a consultant to authenticate things a bit, because I am a middle school band teacher and I am also a professional musician.”

"Soul" production assistants researched various middle schools in Queens, looking for a band teacher. After talking with a few schools, Dr. Archer was discovered to be the best fit.“They wanted my perspective for the lead character in terms of the middle school experience as a band director, especially my longevity since I have been doing this for over three decades," he said. "So they wanted to understand how I balanced both a career as a performer and an educator as well.”

His reaction when they reached out? Surprised, to say the least.

“I didn’t see the email initially and the next day I received a phone call at school explaining everything and that they wanted me involved,” he said. “They came to my school and they observed me in the classroom, and then we spoke about the project in detail, in terms of what I do and the connection to the story they wanted to tell.”

“The important thing was for them to really get a sense of a middle school band room environment to authenticate things in the film." Pixar

The film was first developed in 2016 by Academy Award winner Pete Docter, who previously had directed numerous other Disney-Pixar favorites like "Monsters, Inc.," "Up" and "Inside Out." Beginning in 2018, Docter and other animators began traveling to and from Archer’s classroom at Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74 in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens to better understand not only what he does but where he does it as well.

“The important thing was for them to really get a sense of a middle school band room environment to authenticate things in the film. So they came, took measurements and pictures and did drawings and everything,” Dr. Archer explained. “Everything from the sound panel on the wall to pictures in the hallways to the pipes."

But sourcing inspiration went beyond that, as well.