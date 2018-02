share tweet pin email

The popular show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which originally debuted in 2003, is back with a new cast for a new season now available on Netflix. On Megyn Kelly TODAY, the “Fab Five”— Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France — talk about their goals for the show, “Queer Eye.” “We’re bridging these gaps and seeing how we’re more alike than different,” Brown says.