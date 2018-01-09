Meet the cast of 'Bachelor Winter Games' in 1st trailer for new spinoff

share tweet pin email

Winter is here, and folks from all around the globe are about to compete in the most important sports challenges of their lives.

No, we're not talking about the 2018 Winter Olympics — we're talking about "The Bachelor Winter Games"!

Fans can meet the cast of the new four-episode sports-themed spinoff, which kicks off on Feb 13, in a dramatic new trailer.

The 30-second clip treats viewers to throwback moments starring Ben Higgins and JoJo Fletcher, as well as the perpetually "friend-zoned" Ashley Iaconetti shedding some tears.

"The Bachelor has always been hot,” a narrator says in a voiceover. "But February 13, it gets cold."

The spinoff, hosted by Chris Harrison, will follow along as a dozen fan favorites from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" gather at a Vermont resort to compete in winter sports challenges against 14 stars from international versions of each show. The romantic angle? Challenge winners receive special dating cards to help them strike up on-set romances.

ABC Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger and Josiah Graham on "The Bachelor Winter Games."

Bachelor Nation competitors from the U.S. include Ben Higgins, Season 13 "Bachelorette" stars Dean Unglert and Eric Bigger, and former "Bachelor" contestants Ashley Iaconetti, Clare Crawley and Lesley Murphy.

Special guests include married "Bachelorette" alums Trista and Ryan Sutter, who will act as grand marshals during the competitions, current "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and former "Bachelorettes" Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher.

They'll be joined by figure skating champs Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, as well as country singer Ruthie Collins.

"The Bachelor Winter Games" premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.