“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is crossing the pond from the London stage to Broadway, and leading man Jamie Parker, who portrays a grown-up Harry in the production, sits down with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to talk about it. He says that Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter on the big screen, sent a note wishing him good luck: “He’s charming and very classy.”