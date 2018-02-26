This 13-year-old rocker stole the show at the Olympics closing ceremony

share tweet pin email

A Winter Olympics that produced teen sensations such as Chloe Kim and Red Gerard ended with one last young person stealing the show.

A highlight of Sunday's closing ceremony in Pyeongchang was 13-year-old Yang Tae Hwan, who brought the internet to a standstill with his guitar shredding to "Winter," a concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's 1725 baroque symphony The Four Seasons.

Hwan is a prodigy from Gangwon province who was discovered on a reality show called "Star King," according to NPR.

In his turtleneck and leather jacket, Hwan commanded the stage like a teen Eddie Van Halen, surrounded by dancers in light-up suits and with a swarm of drones overhead.

Hwan has his own YouTube channel and has been rocking out since he was 10.

People took immediate notice of the budding star and shared their praise on Twitter.

Just found out that the #ê¸°íë¦¬ì¤í¸ is Yang Tae Hwan, aged 13. He is my hero and my aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/LHj5u9SV0f — Caitlin Riblett (@Caitlin_Riblett) February 25, 2018

That's it... We can all stop trying to be cool. You will never be as awesome as Korean 13yo Yang Tae Hwan shredding his guitar in front of the #Olympics torch!! pic.twitter.com/t4oQyRn9Es — Juan Pablo Rojas (@elchapablo) February 26, 2018

This kid playing the guitar at the #ClosingCeremony is GIVING ME LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — sharon (@megashron) February 26, 2018

Hwan was one of multiple musical acts to take part in the closing ceremony, including K-pop sensations EXO and CL, as well as Martin Garrix, a Dutch EDM star.

However, it was clear which performer became our new rock overlord.

This guitar kid is cooler than I'll ever be and I just have to come to terms with that. #ClosingCeremony — Kristin Miller (@mristin_killer) February 26, 2018

