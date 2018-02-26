This 13-year-old rocker stole the show at the Olympics closing ceremony

A Winter Olympics that produced teen sensations such as Chloe Kim and Red Gerard ended with one last young person stealing the show.
A highlight of Sunday's closing ceremony in Pyeongchang was 13-year-old Yang Tae Hwan, who brought the internet to a standstill with his guitar shredding to "Winter," a concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's 1725 baroque symphony The Four Seasons.
Hwan is a prodigy from Gangwon province who was discovered on a reality show called "Star King," according to NPR.
In his turtleneck and leather jacket, Hwan commanded the stage like a teen Eddie Van Halen, surrounded by dancers in light-up suits and with a swarm of drones overhead.
Hwan has his own YouTube channel and has been rocking out since he was 10.
People took immediate notice of the budding star and shared their praise on Twitter.
Hwan was one of multiple musical acts to take part in the closing ceremony, including K-pop sensations EXO and CL, as well as Martin Garrix, a Dutch EDM star.
However, it was clear which performer became our new rock overlord.
