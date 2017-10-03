It's the most heartwarming Mean Girls Day ever.
Every year on Oct. 3, "Mean Girls" fans celebrate the beloved 2004 comedy flick by filling the internet with hilarious memes honoring the fateful day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in math class.
But this year, "Mean Girls" stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett have reunited to ask the "groolest fans ever" to help them raise funds for victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.
"We want to turn the attention to those who need it," Bennett says in the short clip, which is peppered with references from the quirky comedy — including a Glen Coco shout-out!
The video asks fans to donate just $3 to a GoFundMe campaign called "Mean Girls for Las Vegas" — with every dollar raised going to the National Compassion Fund to benefit victims of Sunday's shooting.
Las Vegas shooting: Stories of heroism emergePlay Video - 2:24
"If every fan just gave $3 in honor of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time," says Bennett.
"Guys, look, we know fetch is never going to happen," jokes Chabert, "but we can make this happen."
