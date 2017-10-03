share tweet pin email

It's the most heartwarming Mean Girls Day ever.

Every year on Oct. 3, "Mean Girls" fans celebrate the beloved 2004 comedy flick by filling the internet with hilarious memes honoring the fateful day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in math class.

IT’S OCTOBER 3RD. Happy Mean Girls Day. This year please join us in helping the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas by visiting Gofundme.com/October3 and donating to the families of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Thank you in advance! A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

But this year, "Mean Girls" stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett have reunited to ask the "groolest fans ever" to help them raise funds for victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Alamy stock The stars of "Mean Girls" have reunited to urge fans to donate to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

"We want to turn the attention to those who need it," Bennett says in the short clip, which is peppered with references from the quirky comedy — including a Glen Coco shout-out!

The video asks fans to donate just $3 to a GoFundMe campaign called "Mean Girls for Las Vegas" — with every dollar raised going to the National Compassion Fund to benefit victims of Sunday's shooting.

"If every fan just gave $3 in honor of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time," says Bennett.

Everett Collection Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan in a scene from "Mean Girls."

"Guys, look, we know fetch is never going to happen," jokes Chabert, "but we can make this happen."

Learn about the "Mean Girls For Las Vegas" fundraising campaign in the video above.