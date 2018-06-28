Mayim Bialik would've done this part of her 'Big Bang Theory' romance differently

share tweet pin email

The road to romance for "The Big Bang Theory's" Amy Farrah Fowler and Sheldon Cooper has never been a conventional one, and that's something star Mayim Bialik appreciates.

However, the actress behind the socially awkward neuroscientist — and now bride — admits that she and her co-star, Jim Parsons, might have written that relationship a bit differently, if they'd had the chance.

CBS Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) tied the not on the Season 11 finale of "The Big Bang Theory."

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly's "Chasing Emmy" podcast, Bialik spoke up about the evolution of Amy and Sheldon, from chaste partners to sexual partners.

And about that sex part, while she admitted it was "literally and figuratively a long time coming" when it finally happened in the show's ninth season, she's still not sure that it should have come along at all.

"To be quite honest, I don’t know if Jim and I would have planned it this way, if we were the writers," she said. "I was, frankly, pretty surprised when we had coitus, and I was pretty surprised when we had the season finale the year before last, where he proposes — I honestly didn’t know if she was going to say yes."

The "coitus" was something she viewed as somewhat out of character, at least for their particular characters. But she figured, "Everything is out of character until you do it, and then it’s part of your character. That's true in real life, as well."

Still, she can envision another path for the couple, one that postponed sex, if it even happened at all.

"Honestly, I really enjoyed being the longest-running romantic and intimate, non-sexual relationship on television," Bialik explained. "I thought our characters accomplished and achieved all of the things important to them in their relationship."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) finally gets Sheldon to touch her Play Video - 0:59 Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) finally gets Sheldon to touch her Play Video - 0:59

That echoes a comment the star made to TODAY before Amy and Sheldon went all the way.

"I kind of like us the way we are," she said at the time.

But during her "Chasing Emmy" chat, Bialik stressed that, while she might have done things differently had she been in the writers' room, she respects the decisions that were made.

"I think that the way that the writers chose to do it was exceptionally sensitive and interesting and important," she added. "But I definitely could have seen that not happening, having waited until they got married. Or who knows?"

Getty Images "To be quite honest, I don’t know if Jim and I would have planned it this way," Bialik said of their characters' intimacy.

One thing fans know for sure now is sex seems here to stay for the couple — even if only as an annual tradition on Amy's birthday — and as for matrimony, it's no longer a question mark, of course. They said their "I dos" on the season 11 finale.

When asked what's to come for them in season 12, Bialik simply said, "Not a clue."