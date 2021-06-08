IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mayim Bialik thanks 15-year-old son for persuading her to host 'Jeopardy!'

She may be known for her intelligence, but Bialik says her older son is the genius behind the idea that got her on the game show.
By Drew Weisholtz

Mayim Bialik’s stint as guest host of “Jeopardy!” may not have happened if it wasn’t for one of her kids.

At the beginning of Monday’s episode, the former “Big Bang Theory” star made sure to give a shoutout to her older son for putting the wheels in motion to get on the show.

“As I start my second week of guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!,’ I want to thank my 15-year-old, Miles,” she said. “He was the one who first suggested I give this a try and I hope I am making him and his little brother, Frederick, proud.”

The four-time Emmy nominee is among the many people who have filled in as a host after the death of longtime star Alex Trebek, joining a list that includes, among others, Buzzy Cohen, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Ken Jennings and “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards.

Bialik, who also holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, has given credit to Frederick before.

“My older son is the one who originally said ‘Did you know they’re looking for ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts? I saw on the internet that maybe you should find out,’” she said in an interview on the official “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel last month. “So, he was really, really proud.

Bialik was overjoyed that she was tapped to host.

"It is an unbelievable honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence as 'Jeopardy!' and I’m especially honored to be able to represent women who love game shows and facts and all things geek — especially when they combine with something as entertaining as 'Jeopardy!'" Bialik told TODAY via email in January.

"I essentially plan to be myself and hope that people like that!” she added.

