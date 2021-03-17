Mayim Bialik shares 1st photo of herself as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

This "Big Bang Theory" star and neuroscientist is set to guest-host a series of upcoming "Jeopardy!" episodes.

Who is ... Mayim Bialik?

The actor, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, gave a first look at her run on the long-running game show Tuesday night, writing, "Had a pretty darn good day at work."

In the Instagram photo, Bialik looks sharp in a kelly green bow blouse, wire-rimmed glasses and a colorful houndstooth blazer.

The "Blossom" star, 45, told TODAY how she was preparing for "Jeopardy!" in an email interview in January, saying, "Mostly, I think I need to find a nice blazer!"

"It is an unbelievable honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence as 'Jeopardy!' and I’m especially honored to be able to represent women who love game shows and facts and all things geek — especially when they combine with something as entertaining as 'Jeopardy!'" she shared.

Mayim Bialik played neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on "Big Bang Theory." CBS via Getty Images

Bialik also opened up about how she's planning to approach her hosting gig.

"I essentially plan to be myself and hope that people like that!" she said. "I’ve spent a lot of time in the last several years of my career making a name for myself as a thinker and a communicator of a lot of intellectual and personal tidbits about myself and the world around me through my YouTube channel, and now, my mental health podcast, 'Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.' I see this kind of guest hosting gig as an extension of all of the things about me that I get to bring to this immense responsibility. Plus, I get to do it in a blazer."

Katie Couric is currently serving as host of "Jeopardy!" through March 19, and Dr. Mehmet Oz will begin his two-week run next week. Bialik's hosting dates haven't been announced yet.