/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Mayim Bialik may be busy wrapping up the last season of "The Big Bang Theory," but she still has time to get together with a buddy from her "Blossom" days.

On Thursday night, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sweet reunion pic featuring actor Michael Stoyanov, who played her big brother Tony on the show.

"Always so happy to reunite with my TV brother @mikestoyanov. We ate açaí. We laughed a lot. We reminisced. Happy he is back in town," Bialik captioned the photo.

Stoyanov's character on the beloved 1990s sitcom was an inspiring one — he played a young recovering addict who turned his life around to become a paramedic.

The cast of "Blossom" in 1994. Touchstone Pictures

Bialik, of course, played the show's title character, Blossom Russo, a smart and spunky teen. Actor Joey Lawrence played the pair's brother, Joey, a goofball jock with a heart of gold. All three Russo kids lived with their musician dad, played by Ted Wass.

In October 2017, the whole gang — plus Jenna von Oÿ, who played Blossom's bestie, Six — reunited for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot.

And, just like the time the "Blossom" gang gathered together in 2014, the show's fans went absolutely nuts.

In fact, in December 2017, Lawrence told talk-show host Steve Harvey there was so much fan nostalgia for "Blossom" that he and Bialik had chatted with creator Don Reo about a possible reboot.

"There has been serious talk about it, believe it or not," Lawrence revealed, adding, "If there’s a way in, then I think we’re all down for it."

A "Blossom" reboot? Whoa!