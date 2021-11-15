Watch Mayim Bialik reunite with 'Blossom' co-stars on 'Call Me Kat'

"Call Me Kat" is about to host a "Blossom" reunion!

Well, kind of. Three of Mayim Bialik's former co-stars from the classic 1990s sitcom — Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov and Jenna von Oy — will join her during a season two episode of her Fox comedy "Call Me Kat."

According to People, the trio will appear on the Jan. 9 season premiere. The three stroll into "Call Me Kat's" cat cafe while in town for a celebrity golf tournament.

In a teaser released by Fox, Bialik is all excited that they've wandered into her sphere, and her character calls over her deliveryman Oscar so she can introduce them.

"Oscar, come meet the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up," she says. "This is Joey and Jenna and ..." she stumbles.

"Michael!" cries Stoyanov.

Bialik replies, "Right."

Stoyanov and Lawrence played the brothers of Bialik's title character on "Blossom," and von Oy played her best friend. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The group shares a photo, and they make sure to put Bialik in the center. "I'm going to get cropped right out of this thing," Stoyanov comments.

It's back to sunflowers, hats, Lawrence and Bialik in "Call Me Kat." Fox / YouTube

The series gave us a little tease in October about what was to come, sharing an Instagram post of one of Blossom's classic floppy hats on a table and writing in the caption, "Season 2 of Call Me Kat is blossoming."

The gang's all here for a modern photo! Fox / YouTube

We can't wait for full flower, coming in less than two months.

