Mayim Bialik remembers Alex Trebek as a 'lover of life' 1 year after his death

It's been a full year since "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died at age 80, an anniversary that seems hard to fathom.

But temporary fill-in host Mayim Bialik has paid tribute in a classy way with a throwback photo of Trebek on the set of "The $128,000 Question" in the late 1970s on Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of Trebek's passing from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020.

Next to the black-and-white photo of Trebek standing in front of a microphone, smiling and with a notepad in front of him, she wrote, "Remembering the passing of the great Alex Trebek a year ago today. Alex was a legendary entertainer, philanthropist, and lover of life. We miss you, Alex."

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" from 1984-2020, for 37 seasons in all. His vacancy was filled by not one permanent host, but several guest hosts over the course of the ensuing season. Executive producer Mike Richards was tapped to be a permanent replacement on Aug. 11, with Bialik hired to host prime-time and spinoff versions of the game show. But Richards stepped down from his new host position and was let go as executive producer after controversy erupted, and Bialik and producer/"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings were tapped to trade off hosting positions until a new final decision is made.

Bialik hosted shows that aired from Sept. 20 until Nov. 5; Jennings' hosted shows will begin airing on the anniversary of Trebek's death.

"I'm doing a job that was done specifically by a very beloved person, so finding a way to make my own mark without being noticeable, because nobody should be thinking that much about the host (is important)," she told TODAY in September.

Jennings has not commented directly on social media about the anniversary of Trebek's death except to retweet his fellow champion Brad Rutter's thoughts.

Rutter shared a photo of himself with Trebek on Twitter, noting, "I'm missing Alex Trebek a little extra today, on the one year anniversary of his passing to #pancreaticcancer."