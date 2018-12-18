Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Mayim Bialik is opening up about how painful it's been going through a breakup during the holiday season.

The "Big Bang Theory" star, who recently split with her longtime boyfriend, got candid on her Grok Nation blog about what it's like experiencing heartbreak while the rest of the world is feeling festive.

Actress Mayim Bialik shared an emotional blog post about how painful it is to go through a breakup during the holidays. Steve Granitz / WireImage

"My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was — er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over," Bialik, 43, wrote in her emotional post.

The "Blossom" alum implied it was her boyfriend, whose name she's never shared publicly, who ended the relationship.

"If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it," she wrote. "But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are."

Heartbreak is never easy, she wrote, but around the holidays it's even harder.

"There is rarely good timing for a breakup. But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up," she wrote.

Watching television means seeing couples celebrating their love — something she hoped she might be doing this season, too.

"Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewelry. It’s also when people get proposed to. And I would be lying if I said it didn’t enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me," she revealed.

Still, Bialik knows she's not the only one suffering. She encouraged others in her situation to take steps to take care of themselves — and to seek help if the pain becomes unbearable.

"We can get through this season alone. I can even be alone for a long time if that’s my path. I have many other things to work on, work for and work toward,” she wrote.

"But also remember to be grateful for blessings, even if they are small," she added. "There is light at the end of this."

Bialik's post comes less than a month after the "newly single" actress revealed she'd spent an unconventional Thanksgiving with her ex-husband, Michael Stone, their sons, Miles, 13, and Frederick, 10, and Stone's girlfriend.

Also in attendance: the girlfriend's ex-husband. And their children as well.

Though friends told her she was "nuts" to spend Thanksgiving with her ex, Bialik, who also brought along her mom and her bestie Elsa, had a blast.

"With the attitude of gratitude I went into it with, I shouldn’t be surprised that it went great," she wrote.