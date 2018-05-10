share tweet pin email

Mayim Bialik is opening up about her struggle with depression and how important it was for her to find the right treatment plan.

The "Big Bang Theory" star is the latest celebrity to participate in The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf social media campaign to help end the stigma around mental health and learning disorders. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, celebrities are recording homemade videos of themselves sharing details of their struggles along with inspiring words of advice they'd give their younger selves.

"I think what I would have liked to tell my younger self about my mental health is that there are answers," Bialik says in her video. "And for me, some of those answers I had to wait years to find and I needed to get different help, which ended up being really the right kind of help."

Over time, Bialik realized finding the right therapist and the right medications would make all the difference in her ability to cope.

"I had this notion, when I was younger, that if something didn't work once, or if a therapist didn't work, or if a medication didn't work, that nothing would ever work and I wish I could have told my younger self, something will work," says Bialik. "It's just going to take sometimes more research, sometimes more referrals, and really figuring things out like your life depends on it, because for me, it did."

Kristin Bell, James Van Der Beek, Gabrielle Union, Sarah Silverman and a host of athletes, authors and other influencers are also participating in the powerful campaign.

Watch Bialik's heartfelt video in its entirety above.