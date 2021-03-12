Mayim Bialik opens up for the 1st time about her battle with eating disorders

Mayim Bialik revealed she has been in recovery for eating disorders over the past two years, after dealing with pressure to make her body fit the "Hollywood standard."

The "Big Bang Theory" actor, 45, opened up for the first time ever about her struggle on episode nine of the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast.

"This is the first time I've ever talked about it, because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater and in addition to being an anorexic and restricter," Bialik said.

Author and activist Glennon Doyle, who has previously spoken about her own past with disordered eating, joined Bialik on the podcast. The actor, who grew up in the spotlight as the teenage star of "Blossom," said she was inspired by Doyle's bravery and decided it was time to tell her own story.

Bialik mentioned a time she was called "brave" for being in a movie when she was heavier than her usual weight.

"I'm trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I, quote, 'should be' by Hollywood standards," Bialik said. "I'm trying to release the pressure of caring that I'm wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I'm not those other women. Those are, like, my short-term 2021 goals."

The mother of two boys added that she wants to be comfortable enough to wear all black if she wants to and not have a stylist say, "We need you in more color."

Bialik and Doyle also talked about their tendencies to restrict food and how they handle that with their partners. Doyle, who is married to retired soccer star Abby Wambach, said her wife is the complete opposite and loves to indulge.

That means the couple will sometimes argue over food. If Wambach gets a milkshake, Doyle won't get one, but will ask for a sip.

"I'm with you — i'm not going to order my own thing," Bialik said. "I'm going to drink half of yours and get mad that you're mad at me about it!"

Bialik, who has a doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA, can next be seen guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" In January, she told TODAY the opportunity to host is an "unbelievable honor."