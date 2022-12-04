Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video

The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode.

Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”

His co-star, Mayim Bialik, reflected on the actor’s final episode in a TikTok video posted on Friday, Dec. 2. In the clip, she shared that Ren Bell, the show’s dialogue coach, had made his television directing debut with that episode.

“We didn’t know it at the time that that was Leslie’s last episode,” said Bialik. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch it because I’m not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach directing for the first time and just how much fun we had.”

Bialik described the episode as “crazy” and “fun,” sharing that it was a murder mystery that allowed the show’s characters to be at their “silliest and best.”

The former “Big Bang Theory” star continued her video, sharing another important moment that came out of the show’s eighth episode.

“It was Leslie Jordan’s first onscreen kiss in last night’s episode. He and John Griffin, who played his boyfriend on the show, were very specific about their appreciation for our writers’ sensitivity and writing a gay couple that was navigating the newness of living, I guess, a truly authentic, out life that their characters wanted to live."

She added, “It was a very important episode for Leslie in particular.”

Jordan has appeared posthumously in several shows following his death, including a Nov. 17 episode of “MTV Cribs” and the season premiere of “Celebrity IOU” on Nov. 14.

Bialik said in her video that Jordan had passed away while the cast was in the process of filming the ninth episode of the series, which will air on Dec. 8, titled “Call Me Chrismukkah.”

Deadline reported in Nov. that Vicki Lawrence would be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the series. At the time, the show’s executive producer, Maria Ferrari, told the outlet, “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines. We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now. We cast Leslie’s friend Vicki Lawrence in the role.”

Bialik addressed Lawrence’s guest appearance at the end of her video, telling viewers, “In the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing more about what we’ve decided to do with his character and how Vicki Lawrence is going to be part of that reveal.”

She concluded her heartfelt video with kind words and good wishes.

“I hope everyone is well, and may Leslie’s memory only be for a blessing,” she said. “It seems like it has been for so many people. Last night’s episode was a very special reminder for all of us of how precious our time is with each other and in particular how much we miss Leslie Jordan.”