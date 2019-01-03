Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Count Mayim Bialik among the legion of people devastated by the death of Bob Einstein.

The actress worked with Einstein on HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” playing Jodi, the daughter of his character, Marty Funkhouser.

Bialik, 43, posted a tribute to Einstein on her Instagram page.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to Bob Einstein,” the “Big Bang Theory” star wrote. “I had the honor of playing his daughter on Curb Your Enthusiasm years ago.

“He was a fierce comedian,” she continued. “He made me laugh so hard I cried. He would narrate what all of the atmosphere actors were thinking just for kicks. He made up fantastical stories that had us all in stitches. He was a straight shooter. What a delightful actor. He is missed.”

Einstein, who won two Emmy Awards during a career that spanned six decades, died Wednesday at the age of 76.

Bialik has often used social media and traditional media platforms to address serious topics. In addition to her tribute to Einstein, she's been very frank about her struggles being single during the holidays, dealing with “mom guilt” as a working parent, spending Thanksgiving with her ex-husband and his girlfriend, and her outrage after the fatal synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh last fall.

