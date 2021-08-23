Mayim Bialik is set to temporarily fill in as the host of "Jeopardy!" following the exit of Mike Richards.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star will host the show's syndicated program this week, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday in a statement to TODAY.

"Sony Pictures Television confirms that Mayim Bialik will fill in as host of the Jeopardy! syndicated program this week," the statement read.

Bialik will fill in as host of the "Jeopardy!" syndicated program this week following Mike Richards' exit. Jeopardy

"Mayim was recently announced as the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime specials and spin-offs," the statement continued. "She is currently scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes (15 episodes) when production resumes this week."

"As we move forward with production on this season of Jeopardy!, additional guest hosts will be announced," it added.

Bialik and Richards were named the two new hosts of the long-running game show earlier this month. The pair were set to work together to replace the late Alex Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020. Richards, 46, was to host the daily syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" while Bialik, 45, will host prime-time and spinoff versions of the program.

Richards stepped down from his hosting role last week after apologizing for multiple controversies involving past lawsuits and sexist comments made on a podcast.

Richards' exit came just two days after a story by The Ringer detailed a series of crude and sexist comments Richards made during his time as one of the hosts of “The Randumb Show” podcast in 2013-14.

Richards issued an apology following the story, saying it was “humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.”

The podcast controversy came after allegations against Richards surfaced from two discrimination lawsuits following his time working at "The Price is Right." In the lawsuits, two of the show's models alleged sexist behavior. Richards was not a defendant in one of the lawsuits and was dropped as a defendant in the other one.

New episodes of "Jeopardy!" with Richards as the host were set to start airing when the new season begins on Sept. 13.

After stepping down from the hosting position, Richards, who will remain as the show's executive producer, apologized to the "Jeopardy!" staff in an internal memo that was obtained by TODAY.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," he wrote.

"I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence," he added.

"Jeopardy!" producers are now resuming the search for a permanent syndicated host, and will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season.