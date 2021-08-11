Mayim Bialik celebrates 'Jeopardy!' hosting news: 'Honored and astounded'

Mayim Bialik is celebrating her new "Jeopardy!" hosting gig.

On Tuesday, Bialik and "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards were named the two new hosts of the long-running game show. Richards, 46, will host the daily syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" while Bialik, 45, will host prime-time and spinoff versions of the program.

Together the pair will fill the shoes of the show's late host, Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

The brainy "Big Bang Theory" alum — who earned a doctoral degree in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007 — expressed her joy about her new position Tuesday on Instagram.

"IT'S TRUE!!! Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this — it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen," Bialik gushed next to a photo of herself behind the "Jeopardy!" podium.

A second photo in her gallery showed Bialik giving a thumbs-up sign to the camera. In her caption, she also thanked her 15-year-old son, Miles, "who told me I should be the host which made me call my agent @richardweitzla and bug him about it."

Bialik also shared a video of herself lying in bed to commemorate the fact that her "Jeopardy!" news was the top trending topic on Twitter.

The former "Blossom" star tells fans in the video that she's "super freaked out" and "very, very thrilled" about being a permanent part of "Jeopardy!"

Bialik said she was especially proud to join the show as both a woman and a second-generation American whose grandparents were refugees.

"I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge that I am a second-generation American and my grandparents were immigrants, my mother's parents in particular, who never really had a command of the English language."

She added, "It's a tremendously bizarre and humbling and surreal experience to see that in the time that my grandparents fled Eastern Europe until now how much has changed in my life."

The actor concluded the video by letting fans know she will continue starring in the Fox comedy "Call Me Kat."

Bialik and Richards were just two of the many guest hosts who helped helm "Jeopardy!" this year.

Bialik also celebrated the news in a formal statement Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said in the statement. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!"

Bialik added that she was "grateful and excited" to continue working with Richards.

"After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!" she said.

Related: