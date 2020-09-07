Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia and said she was thrown out of school as a child because she couldn’t read.

“I would say it is, like, one of the great blessings of my life in a lot of ways,” she told NPR in an interview that aired Saturday. “But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid. And I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities. And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited.”

Despite those setbacks, Hawke, 22, said she has persevered.

“But the wonderful thing about today's world is that there are so many options,” she said. “There's something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them.”

Hawke, an actor who joined “Stranger Things” during the show's third season which premiered last year, is also a musician; she released her debut album, “Blush,” this year.

As her career has taken off, however, she has not forgotten about what she had to endure during her childhood.

“I mean, like, that said, it was deeply difficult, you know, to be in the slow class. Every grade that went by, you get dropped down into a lower and lower reading group,” she said.

She added that both of her parents did their part to ensure she followed her passions, even as other kids teased her.

“And other kids find out. And there's bullying in place," Hawke said. "But my parents did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative."