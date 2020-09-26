Max Ehrich is revealing how he found out about his split from Demi Lovato, and it seems things may be a tad messy.

The 29-year-old actor shared a series of posts to his Instagram Story on Saturday claiming he discovered news of the split from the pop star in a tabloid. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in the first post.

“While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” Ehrich said in a subsequent post, before adding, “God Bless.”

But according to People, a source close to Lovato said, “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”

On Thursday, TODAY confirmed news of the split between the couple, who had begun dating earlier this year. In July 2020, the 28-year-old singer and the “Young and the Restless” alum got engaged. Paired with photos of a romantic beach proposal, Lovato said of Ehrich at the time, “I loved you the moment I met you.”

In an interview earlier this month with "The Morning Mash Up" on SiriusXM Hits 1, Lovato said quarantine had accelerated their relationship.

She said, "We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, 'Look, we're quarantining together. Um, cause I love you."