For once, it wasn't all about "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" Instead, on Mother's Day, Maureen McCormick made sure the person we really focused on was the lovely lady herself.

McCormick, 61, who played Marcia Brady on "The Brady Bunch" from 1969-74, posted a sweet and loving message Sunday to her on-screen mom, the late Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady on the show:

On Motherâs Day, I also want to honor the beautiful, kind, and sweet Florence Hendersonï¸ï¸ She was a mother to so many all over the world. I feel so incredibly blessed for all she taught me, and for her love and friendship pic.twitter.com/6fqWlJfFlP — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 14, 2018

Henderson died of heart failure in 2016 at age 82.

And who wouldn't want to remember both Carol Brady and Florence Henderson? Both had a charming, sunny demeanor, and thanks to Henderson's portrayal, Carol has long been considered a perfect mom role model.

Getty Images Florence Henderson with half of her on-screen brood: Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Maureen McCormick (Marcia).

So much so that she used to get Mother's Day cards every year from total strangers. "I get mail from all over the world; 122 countries," she told CNN in 2009.

She was more than just Carol Brady, of course; Henderson had four children of her own, and five grandchildren. And early on, she was even a member of the TODAY family, as one of the "TODAY Girls."

"Everyone she met felt better about themselves and about the world around them after having spent a moment with Florence," co-star Christopher Knight (Peter) explained on TODAY in 2017.

Everett Collection Kisses from mom! Carol (Henderson) gives Marcia (McCormick) a smooch, as Jan (Plumb) and Cindy (Olsen) look on.

"I think that God does give us all different gifts and sometimes it takes people longer to find what that gift is," Henderson told the Television Academy in 1999. "I was just lucky that I found it early. I loved to entertain. I loved to make people smile. I loved to make them feel something and I've never lost that desire."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.