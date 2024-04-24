Matty Healy’s dating history: From Taylor Swift to Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy's dating life has been thrust back into the spotlight with the release of Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Healy, the 35-year-old frontman of alt-rock group The 1975, has been romantically linked to several musicians, like Swift, Halsey and FKA twigs.

Fans theorized several of the tracks from Swift's 31-song album were about her romance with Healy, whom she was tied to for several months last year. Healy doesn't tend to speak about his relationships, however, other than in his own songs, but he did include his ex girlfriend Gemma Janes in the music video for The 1975's track "Chocolate."

Here's what to know about the musician's dating life.

Halsey

Halsey at the "Monkey Man" premiere in 2024. Unique Nicole / Getty Images

It's unclear when Healy and fellow musician Halsey first connected, but Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, began sharing pictures of the singer and publicly attending The 1975 shows in 2015.

Fans speculate several of Halsey’s songs on her 2015 debut album, “Badlands,” are about Healy, and they also suspect her first EP released in 2014, “Room 93,” was about a hotel room the pair once shared.

Halsey, 29, was asked about Healy in an interview with Billboard in 2015, and she replied: “We’re both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f—ing mind.”

FKA twigs

FKA Twigs attends the NME Awards at the O2 Academy Brixton on Feb. 12, 2020, in London. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Healy and FKA twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, appeared to confirm their relationship in 2020 when Healy posted a photo of them together at the NME Awards. The post has since been deleted.

The pair's romance came after FKA twigs' public breakup with actor Shia LaBeouf in 2019. FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and "relentless abuse," according to court documents obtained by NBC News. LaBeouf denied the allegations in February 2021.

Healy posted a message of support for FKA twigs, now 36, on Instagram in December 2020, writing she was a "legend," "icon" and "loml," or "love of my life." The post has also since been deleted.

Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matt Healy attend the Universal Music Brits party on Feb. 25, 2015. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Taylor Swift was photographed with Healy as far back as 2015 when they attended a Brits party together at Soho House in London, but dating rumors didn't emerge until several years later.

Healy attended Swift's "Eras Tour" performances in Philadelphia and Nashville, Tennessee, in May 2023 after her split from longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

Swift, 34, and Healy were later seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City together, though the short-lived romance appeared to fizzle out after a few months. Swift is now dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Gabbriette Bechtel

Healy has been dating model Gabbriette Bechtel since 2023, when she was seen attending The 1975 shows and later spotted kissing Healy in New York City in September.

Healy and Bechtel share a mutual connection to Charli XCX, who's engaged to The 1975's drummer, George Daniel. Charli recruited Bechtel to sing in Nasty Cherry, a band she built for the Netflix series "I'm With the Band."

Bechtel, 26, went Instagram official with Healy in December and posted a couple of photo booth snaps with the singer.