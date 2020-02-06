Save up to 63% on tech and home items with these helpful Deals We Love 

Matthew Perry is the last 'Friends' star to join Instagram — follow him here

On Thursday, Lisa Kudrow welcomed the 50-year-old actor to the social media platform.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

After having been the only "Friends" star without an account, Matthew Perry has joined Instagram.

On Thursday, Lisa Kudrow welcomed the 50-year-old actor to the social media platform, posting to her own account, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8O7UhSHNjO

His account, @mattyperry4, had more than 100,000 followers as of 1 p.m. Thursday, and became verified shortly after. With no posts made to his account just yet, his profile pic featured a black-and-white photo of the actor sleeping, holding what looks like a yellow smiley-face balloon.

Obviously, fans of the popular series were hankering to see what his very first post would be.

Perry is the last star of "Friends" to join Instagram. Jennifer Aniston famously joined in October 2019 with a photo of herself with all five of her former "Friends" co-stars.

Guinness World Records announced the following day that the "Morning Show" star had earned 1 million followers faster than any other Instagram user — hitting the milestone in only five hours and 16 minutes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3o8vWDhlOh

The record was previously held by Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle who launched @sussexroyal in April 2019 and broke the record in 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Jennifer Aniston breaks the internet after joining Instagram

Oct. 16, 201901:22
Alexander Kacala