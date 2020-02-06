After having been the only "Friends" star without an account, Matthew Perry has joined Instagram.

On Thursday, Lisa Kudrow welcomed the 50-year-old actor to the social media platform, posting to her own account, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"

His account, @mattyperry4, had more than 100,000 followers as of 1 p.m. Thursday, and became verified shortly after. With no posts made to his account just yet, his profile pic featured a black-and-white photo of the actor sleeping, holding what looks like a yellow smiley-face balloon.

Obviously, fans of the popular series were hankering to see what his very first post would be.

Perry is the last star of "Friends" to join Instagram. Jennifer Aniston famously joined in October 2019 with a photo of herself with all five of her former "Friends" co-stars.

Guinness World Records announced the following day that the "Morning Show" star had earned 1 million followers faster than any other Instagram user — hitting the milestone in only five hours and 16 minutes.

The record was previously held by Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle who launched @sussexroyal in April 2019 and broke the record in 5 hours and 45 minutes.