'It's a GLEE-Union!' Matthew Morrison shares adorable 'Glee' reunion pic

share tweet pin email

The William McKinley High gang got back together and lucky for us, they shared a fun-filled pic!

"Glee" fans erupted in, well, glee Wednesday after Matthew Morrison, who portrayed McKinley High School glee club director Will Schuester on the Fox musical comedy, shared a joyful photo of the reunited cast on Instagram.

Morrison, who brought along his wife, Renee, and their adorable 4-month-old son, Revel James Makai, posed around a dinner table with "Glee" alums Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), Becca Tobin (Kitty), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar), Kevin McHale (Artie), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Naya Rivera (Santana), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Chris Colfer (Kurt) and Heather Morris (Brittany).

Everett Collection The cast of "Glee's" first season back in 2009.

The gathering also included several behind-the-scenes stars of the show, including choreographer Zachary Woodlee, script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis, and writers Matt Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock.

"It's a GLEE-Union!!" Morrison captioned the pic. "What a beautiful night hangin' with my old kids & new kid! Ohana."

"Ohana" is, of course, the Hawaiian word for "family."

Mini Glee reunion last night ❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:08am PST

One "Glee" family member missing from the fun was actress Lea Michele, who three days ago shared her own mini-reunion snap with former co-stars Morrison and Darren Criss. Criss is currently earning raves for his portrayal of real-life serial killer Andrew Cunanan on FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," directed by "Glee" co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Sadly, "Glee," which premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons, lost two of its stars in recent years: Cory Monteith, who played football star-turned-singer Finn, died of a drug overdose in July 2013, and Mark Salling, who played Finn's best friend Puck, died by suicide this past January.