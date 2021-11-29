Matthew McConaughey explains why he's not running for Texas governor

After months of rumors about his political ambitions, Matthew McConaughey announced that he is not running for governor of Texas.

Sunday night, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor, 52, opened up about his decision not to run in an Instagram video.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” he said.

McConaughey also explained why he had explored the option of running for governor, saying that he was looking for the best way to serve.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward,” he said. “Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people.”

While a political campaign is now off the table, the actor said he will continue to serve his community.

“I'm going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity.”

McConaughey, who was born and raised in Texas, addressed speculation that he was considering a run for governor in an interview in March with Al Roker on TODAY.

"Look, it's a very honorable consideration," the Oscar winner said when Al asked him about the rumors. "So am I considering that? Sure, it's a great thing and an honorable thing to be able to consider."

"What I've gotta choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I gonna be most useful in?” he added.

The next Texas governor will be elected in November 2022. Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking reelection for a third term. One of his high-profile challengers in the contentious gubernatorial race is former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.