Matthew McConaughey revisits unforgettable 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' scene

Matthew McConaughey took to social media on Friday to post one of our all-time favorite moments from the 2003 film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days": the scene featuring the love fern!

McConaughey, who starred in the film when he was 33 years old, posted the memorable moment to his Instagram, simply paired with the caption, "That damn fern." Obviously his loathing for the plant still stands all these years later.

Kate Hudson, his co-star in the film, responded with a post on her own Instagram, writing, "That damn fern...? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️"

The popular romantic comedy follows Andie Anderson (Hudson), a writer for a women's magazine who becomes inspired to write an article titled "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" where she will start dating a guy and drive him away using the "classic mistakes women make" in relationships.

She sets her sights on playboy Benjamin "Ben" Barry (McConaughey), who is involved with his own challenge: a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him if he wanted to.

Obviously, hilarity ensues as the pair try to outwit each other to no avail, ultimately falling in love.

In the aforementioned moment from the film, Hudson discovers that a houseplant she gave McConaughey meant to represent their love has been killed.

We have no idea what inspired the social media exchange of the moment, but now we have to go re-watch "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" for the 100th time.

BRB.