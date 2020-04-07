Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with retirement home residents

This was a bingo game where everyone came out a winner.

Matthew McConaughey helped brighten the spirits of residents in quarantine at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas on Monday by leading a few rounds of virtual bingo during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did!" the facility wrote on Facebook in a joking reference to a line by McConaughey's character David Wooderson from "Dazed and Confused."

McConaughey was joined by his wife, Camila, his mother, Kay, and two of his three children as they had some fun calling out numbers and the names of winners in a game with residents via Zoom.

"The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart," Spectrum Retirement Communities, which owns the facility, told TODAY in a statement. "And for that, we will be forever grateful."

The residents concluded the game by holding up signs of gratitude for getting to play along with the actor, who has been doing his best to stay upbeat and calling for unity during the pandemic.

McConaughey's surprise bingo game is the latest heartwarming moment from an elderly living facility, many of which have been hit hard across the country by the coronavirus.

There have been therapy dogs uplifting residents from a safe distance, a man honoring his wife on their 67th anniversary through a window, a husband surprising his wife on her 84th birthday, and a granddaughter showing her grandfather her engagement ring through a window.