Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves always dress to impress on the red carpet, but the couple looked particularly dashing at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.

McConaughey, 54, looked sharp in a brown tuxedo and matching vest, and he added some star power to his ensemble with sunglasses.

Alves, 41, also turned heads in a black gown that hugged her curves and featured a bejeweled bustier peeping out of the otherwise all-black frock. She paired the look with a stunning choker necklace, black gloves and beachy waves.

McConaughey and Alves at the 2024 Oscars Mike Coppola / Getty Images

After meeting in 2006, McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in 2012 and they have three children together.

In 2020, the actor told People that he and his wife have a "love that we never question.”

Ready to learn more about the couple's love story? Here's their relationship timeline.

McConaughey, Alves, their children and McConaughey's mother in 2019. Rick Kern / WireImage

2006: McConaughey meets Alves at a club

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2017, McConaughey recalled how he was out at a club in 2006 when he saw his future wife pass by.

“I can’t get my eyes off her, and I’m waving, trying to get (her attention), ‘Hey, over there!’ Finally, catch her eye,” he said during an interview with Howard Stern in 2017.

After introducing himself, the actor invited Alves and her friends over to hang out with his group of friends. At the end of the night, she left the club with McConaughey and his pals, he said.

“We go back to the house and continue to party for a while, and I’m trying to extend the time. Now she’s like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go, I’m gonna get a cab.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that, it’s way too late. Take the guest bedroom.’ (I) talk her into that,” he recalled. “I did sneak down to the guest bedroom twice that night and got booted out.”

The next morning, McConaughey drove her to pick up her car and he said they both felt comfortable sitting in silence listening to music. The actor asked her out two times in a row afterwards and she rejected him, but eventually agreed to go on a date with him.

2008: McConaughey and Alves make their red carpet debut

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of McConaughey’s film “Fool’s Gold” in 2008. Alves recalled the moment in an Instagram post in 2021.

“I was so nervous ! I had already gone to events and premieres together but I always went in the background to save our privacy. This was the first thing we talked about. “Let’s face it?!” she captioned the post.

McConaughey and Alves attend the premiere of "Fool's Gold" in 2008. David Livingston / Getty Images

Alves also revealed that she experienced an embarrassing moment during the outing.

“The minute I stepped on the carpet a ruckus started and my knee-high dress went up to my belly!!! Nice.. Smiling here because if there’s no way to fix the agent, you have to laugh, right!!" she wrote.

2008: McConaughey and Alves welcome their first baby

McConaughey and Alves welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Levi Alves McConaughey, in 2008.

While talking with TODAY in 2023, McConaughey spoke about the "big lesson" his son has taught him over the years.

“My eldest child teaches me daily about consideration. He’s extremely considerate,” he said.

While celebrating Levi's birthday in 2019, Alves sent a sweet message to her son on Instagram.

"You changed our lives forever our young man!! We love you beyond words, and as Matthew’s mom says: 'We need more Levis in this world!!!'" she wrote.

2010: The couple adds a second child to the family

McConaughey and Alves welcomed their first and only daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey in 2010. While talking with TODAY.com in 2023, the proud dad said his little girl has taught him “leniency and forgiveness.”

“She’ll put you in jail, but she’ll also give you the key to get out of the cell when she puts you in,” he joked.

When his daughter turned 14 in January 2024, McConaughey shared several photos of her on Instagram, along with a sweet message.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday," he wrote.

2012: McConaughey and Alves are married

Six years after they initially met, McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in a ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas, in 2012.

Two years later, McConaughey told GQ that Alves gave him an ultimatum before they got engaged.

“It took her going, ‘C’mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We’ll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either (expletive) or get off the pot,’” he said.

McConaughey and Alves attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2024. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The actor also said a series of conversations he had with other people helped him realize that he wanted to get married.

“I had to get to the point where I saw it as more than just the thing to do,” he explained. “I wanted to really want to. ... So I spent a lot of time with her. We talked about it spiritually. We did a lot of reading and talked to a lot of people that had been divorced, a lot of people that had been happily married. We talked to our pastor.

"In the end, our understanding was, ‘Let’s go make a covenant, with you, me and God. And let’s understand that this is not a destination, this is the beginning of an adventure that we’re taking together.’”

2012: The couple welcomes a third child

In 2012, McConaughey and Alves welcomed their third child, a son named Livingston Alves McConaughey.

While talking with TODAY.com in 2023, McConaughey said his youngest child has a “tunnel vision focus on achievement.”

“He gets extremely focused,” the star said. “And when I see that look in his eye, I already know that today he’s going to play great or he’s going to nail this, and he does.”

When Livingston turned 10 in 2023, Alves shared a photo from his birthday celebration and a loving message for her son.

"All he wanted to do was go to Altitude, the trampoline park in Austin, and eat an ice cream cake! May your heart, my son, maintain its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge and teach me daily and for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!" she wrote.

2014: McConaughey's family supports him as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

McConaughey with his family in 2014. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

When he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, McConaughey was showered with lots of love from his wife and three children.

The family appeared together at the ceremony and posed for several photos in front of the actor's star.

2015: McConaughey celebrates Alves as she becomes a U.S. citizen

Alves was born in Brazil, but became a U.S. citizen in 2015. Her husband and children were by her side for the momentous occasion, which she chronicled on Instagram.

"It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country...," she wrote.

2022: The couple sets up a relief fund after a school shooting in Texas

Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in 2022, the couple felt compelled to give back to the community where McConaughey grew up. In June 2022, they launched a relief fund for the families and community affected by the shooting.

Matthew McConaughey speaks during a press briefing at the White House in June 2022. Evan Vucci / AP

McConaughey also spoke about the tragedy during a press briefing at the White House.

2023: McConaughey and Alves launch their own tequila brand

McConaughey and Alves each have successful careers of their own, but they teamed up to create something together and unveiled their new tequila line in 2023. To kick off the product launch, they went pantless in a cheeky advertisement for the brand.