Matthew McConaughey calls for unity: 'Every red light eventually turns green'

Matthew McConaughey took to social media on Tuesday night to ask his 2.5 million Twitter followers to come together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey everybody, McConaughey here, just want to say that in these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” he says in the roughly 90-second video. “Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence, take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us.”

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

The 50-year-old actor explains that regardless of any differences we may have, the coronavirus is a common “enemy” that doesn't discriminate.

“Right now, more than ever before, we’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been,” he says. “But we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat ‘em and we’re going to beat ‘em.”

He adds, “So, in this time when people are going to move on, the economy is going to be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now.”

The actor concludes saying that despite things looking very dire for us all, if we use this opportunity to rely on basic human values, we will be able to overcome it.

“I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now," McConaughey says. "Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time."

“So, yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re living in the middle of. Turn a red light into a green light and just keep living.”

People seemed to appreciate his words; as of Wednesday morning, the video had almost 3 million views.

One person wrote,"This is the kinda message of positivity the world needs right now...we all cud do with listening to this when the times ahead seem dark."

Another added, "Very cool of you to take the time to speak with us," adding, "I’ve always liked your style."