Matthew McConaughey is usually "all right, all right, all right," but even the easygoing actor has had his experience with nerves.

In a Sept. 12 interview with TODAY.com, while talking about his new children's book "Just Because" that dropped the same day, the "Interstellar" star recalls the first time he appeared on a talk show in the mid '90s.

McConaughey was getting ready to go live, and he remembers the late host Jay Leno approaching him and seemingly picking up on his nerves.

"He comes into the greenroom and goes, 'You nervous?' I go, 'Yeah,'" McConaughey recalls. "He goes, 'It's easy.' You ready for the recipe on how to handle this?'"

McConaughey then remembers the fateful advice Leno shared: "Just want to be here."

Several decades later, those five words still stick with him.

"I remind myself of that all the time, 'Wherever you are, just want to be here.' If you want to be where you are, you're kind of like, 'Well great.' It makes it easy," McConaughey says.

McConaughey says he still deals with butterflies all the time, but he sees them as a sign that he's staying in the moment.

“If I don’t have those butterflies, then I get concerned. ‘Maybe I’m being complacent, maybe I’m being arrogant, maybe I’m trying to oversee the situation like, 'I’m above this. I got this.' Then I won’t be present,” he explains.

He says that being "nervous is a good thing," which ties into the lesson he's projecting in his new children's book, "Just Because."

The book is all about grappling with contradictory feelings and puts a focus on the importance of acknowledging that contradiction, then moving through it.

"If you admit, 'I'm nervous and I'm excited,' that inherently breaks the contradiction and becomes something much more valuable, which is a paradox," McConaughey explains, saying that he "talks to his kids all the time" about that life lesson.

Speaking of life lessons, McConaughey also shares what he's learned from his three kids, Levi, Vida and Livingston, who he shares with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

"My eldest (Levi) teaches me consideration daily. He's extremely considerate," the "Interstellar" actor shares. "My daughter (Vida) has taught me leniency, forgiveness. She’ll put you in jail, but she’ll give you the key to get out of cell when she puts you in."

He leaves his youngest son, Livingston, for last, revealing that he teaches the power of absolute determination and "focus on achievement."

"He gets extremely focused, and when I see that look in his eye, I already know, 'Today, he’s gonna play great' or 'he’s gonna nail this.' And he does, whoosh," the dad of three details.

McConaughey says Livingston gets into the zone and "the rest of the world goes into the background."

Where does his kids get these traits from? "From myself, from my wife, and then a whole bunch of DNA and ancestry that I can't explain."