This was the weirdest thing to happen to Matt LeBlanc while filming 'Friends'

When Matt LeBlanc was filming "Friends," his life was a little different from how it is now.

The actor recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her NBC talk show to discuss the postponed (but still happening!) "Friends" reunion. He also revealed some of the strange things that happened to the cast back in the day.

"It feels somehow just as relevant now as it did back then," LeBlanc said of the popular sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"It's funny because we're all so much older now," the 52-year-old added, referring to his cast mates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

When Clarkson asked LeBlanc if he could leave the house during the show's heyday, he replied that there were "some weird things that happened."

"I was watching the news, and for some reason there was a split screen, six (parts)," he told Clarkson. "Each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot. 'The cast of 'Friends' houses!' And I was like, 'OK, what's going on here?'"

Matt LeBlanc recently spoke with Kelly Clarkson about his life when "Friends" was at its peak in popularity. NBC

LeBlanc continued: "There was no information, no news really. They were just showing the houses. I remember looking close at my house and thinking ... 'I need a new roof!'"

Clarkson also asked the "Man With a Plan" star about the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion, which co-star Courteney Cox announced on her Instagram back in February.

The "Friends" reunion on HBO Max was scheduled to film in March on the show's former soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. But production has been delayed at least until May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBlanc explained that the special would not include older versions of the iconic, six characters.

"It's not a scripted thing," he said. "It's not like an episode. It's more like the six of us together talking about the good old days. We got the band back together without the instruments."