March 14, 2019, 7:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

"Friends" fans know that in the beginning, the show was all about the wacky lives of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe — and Marcel the monkey.

But, not every cast member was crazy about the adorable Capuchin that Ross (David Schwimmer) adopted in season one — as Matt LeBlanc now reveals.

During his Wednesday visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the 51-year-old actor, who played lovable goof Joey Tribbiani on the long-running sitcom, said he thought Marcel was "really cool."

"I liked the monkey. I like animals," he shared. "Schwimmer, not so much."

In his co-stars's defense, LeBlanc said, "He's the one who had to work with it the most so he was like, 'Again, with the monkey?'"

One reason Schwimmer got so fed up with Marcel? The monkey caused as much mayhem behind the scenes as he did on the show.

LeBlanc remembered one time when the show's stars were shooting on the soundstage and Marcel — who in real life is a female monkey named Katie — decided to make a run for it, climbing the stage lights until she was high above everyone else.

Not exactly friends: David Schwimmer. left, appears in a scene with the Capuchin monkey who played his pet Marcel. NBC via Getty Images

"The monkey just goes whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, right to the ceiling," LeBlanc recalled, "and just disappears into the blackness of the stage."

LeBlanc and his co-stars were forced to stop shooting while the monkey's handlers tried to capture the tiny diva.

"It took half an hour," LeBlanc remembered. "They're waving mealworms."

When Schwimmer himself opened up about working with Marcel during a 1995 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he didn't mince words.

"I hate the monkey," he said, sitting in his dressing room. "I wish it were dead."

Back then, he blamed the lousy relationship on the the monkey's handlers.

”The trainers won’t let me bond with it,” he explained. "They’re really, really possessive. It’s like, ‘Land on your marks, do your job, don’t touch or bond with the monkey.’ It’s a bummer."