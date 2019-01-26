Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 26, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

“Friends” lasted for ten seasons, so it only makes sense that Matt LeBlanc would have a little something to remember it by.

On Friday, LeBlanc revealed what he swiped from the “Friends” set on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" — and Fallon was not prepared for the answer.

“It’s funny, I took a f---- ton of cash.” the "Man With a Plan" star quipped.

The actor, who played lovable playboy and sandwich aficionado Joey Tribbiani on "Friends," then opened up about what he really did take from the set.

“You know how in Joey and Chandler’s apartment we have the foosball table? I have the actual ball … I have it in my tool box somewhere.”

The other object he took has a sweet backstory. He stole the “Magna Doodle” that usually hung behind Joey and Chandler's apartment door as a gift for a crew member.

Matt LeBlanc revealed the unexpected souvenirs he took after production on 'Friends' wrapped. Andrew Lipovsky / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“There was this one guy, Paul, on the crew,” he recalled. “He was the one who always drew whatever was on there. He wasn’t one of the writers, he was one of the electricians on the show and he just happened to be the artist who drew something relevant to the story that week on the thing. So I stole it and gave it to him. So he’s got it.”

While a "Friends" reunion doesn't seem to be in the cards, we're glad the cast has so many happy memories to reminisce on all of these years later. And by "happy memories," of course, we aren't referring to the time LeBlanc unknowingly ate David Schwimmer's regurgitated "meat trifle," or the time he actually injured himself scrambling for an armchair.

LeBlanc also joked to Fallon about stealing the iconic couch of stairwell fame, but laughed that it wouldn’t fit into his car. Maybe if he’d just tried to pivot?