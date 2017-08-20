share tweet pin email

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Ty Burrell as lovable, goofy, try-hard Phil Dunphy on ABC's "Modern Family."

According to "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc, the role of everyone's favorite "cool dad" was almost his — but he knew he wasn't the right man for the job.

Getty

LeBlanc, 50, recently told USA TODAY that in 2009 the "Modern Family" pilot script came across his desk with an offer to play Dunphy, which was confirmed by show producer 20th Century Fox Television.

"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I’m not the guy for this," LeBlanc told USA TODAY. I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

Hey, you've gotta respect that kind of self-awareness!

ABC The cast of "Modern Family" (with Burrell and without LeBlanc).

Burrell, of course, ended up with the role ... and thank goodness, because his Emmy-winning performance as Dunphy is nothing short of iconic. (Dunphy would probably agree.)

USA TODAY points out that LeBlanc (who currently stars in two shows, "Episodes" and "Man with a Plan") could have reunited with Ed O'Neill, who plays Jay Pritchett on "Modern Family." The two had previously worked together on "Married ... With Children" and its spinoff "Top of the Heap."

But just as well ... he'll always be Joey Tribbiani to us!