Meet the 32 women vying for Matt James' heart on 'The Bachelor'

ABC announced in June that James would be the next star of "The Bachelor," marking the first time in history the show has had a Black lead. Rachel Lindsay was the first Black lead on "The Bachelorette," in 2017; Tayshia Adams is currently looking for love on the current season.

The decision to cast James strayed from ABC's usual pattern of choosing a lead who has already appeared in the franchise as a contestant. However, James was already well-known to "Bachelor Nation" since he's best friends with fan favorite Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season.

There won't be any exotic getaways on James' season due to the pandemic. The show reportedly filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania to ensure everyone remained safe and healthy.

"The Bachelor" cast Matt James, who is the first Black man ever in the lead role, to hand out roses during the 25th season of the show. Craig Sjodin / ABC

The group of women includes a professional ballerina, a flight attendant, a broadcast journalist and one contestant who lists her job as "a queen." (We're not entirely sure what that entails, but it's not the first time the show has let contestants list unusual job titles. Who can forget Lucy the "free spirit" and Kelly the "dog lover"?)

While fans will have to watch and see if James' season ends in a proposal, it's possible one of the women in this group could already have an engagement ring on her finger. Here's a look at the 32 women in the cast:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.

Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.

Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.

Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Khaylah, 28, a health care advocate from Durham, N.C.

Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.

Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, N.Y.

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

"The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.