Matt Damon speaks out on Harvey Weinstein allegations: 'He's got to face justice'

share tweet pin email

It's been nearly three weeks since sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein hit headlines and stars are still reeling from what many have called one of Hollywood's worst — and worst kept — secrets.

Who knew what? Why didn't anyone act sooner? What happens now?

TODAY's Natalie Morales sat down with the stars of the upcoming film "Suburbicon" and got their take on those questions.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link George Clooney speaks out on Harvey Weinstein scandal: 'This is violating women' Play Video - 3:32 George Clooney speaks out on Harvey Weinstein scandal: 'This is violating women' Play Video - 3:32

George Clooney, who got his big screen breakout role in 1996's "Dusk Till Dawn" courtesy of Weinstein, opened up about the movie mogul's reputation for "chasing" women — which he learned of firsthand.

"I don't want to say the rumors, because most of the rumors that I knew were from Harvey himself," he said. "He would say, you know, 'I had an affair with this actress or that actress.' And, you know, I took all that with a grain of salt. I thought he might have been chasing them."

And while Clooney never imagined the scope of what was allegedly happening, he feels certain many people in power knew — and didn't act.

"There were people that brought young actresses to his hotel room," the actor explained. "We should have known this. This is violating women. This is assault. This is silencing women."

In short, he added, "I'm furious."

And he's not alone.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Harvey Weinstein scandal: Lupita Nyong'o accuses movie mogul of harassment Play Video - 3:37 Harvey Weinstein scandal: Lupita Nyong'o accuses movie mogul of harassment Play Video - 3:37

Matt Damon is another star who benefited from a close business relationship with Weinstein over the years, and he, too, is looking back and examining his own knowledge of the filmmaker's behavior now.

"I am racking my brain," he said. "Did I see something? Could I have known something? Is there something I could have done?"

But according to Julianne Moore, who also worked with Weinstein, the important thing now is to direct the conversation to the real problem. After all, this isn't simply a scandal that's being discussed.

"This is criminal behavior," she said.

As such, she believes it's important that Weinstein and others responsible for what's happened "be taken to task."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Heather Graham talks Harvey Weinstein, 'The Menendez Murders' Play Video - 4:46 Heather Graham talks Harvey Weinstein, 'The Menendez Murders' Play Video - 4:46

Damon was clear about what that means to him.

"He's got to face justice," he said. "He's got to face what he's done."