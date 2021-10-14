Matt Damon shares story behind 'rooster' haircut his daughters gave him

Matt Damon is sharing a pic of the zany "rooster" hairdo his daughters gave to him.

Damon and pal Ben Affleck swung by "The Tonight Show," along with their co-writer Nicole Holofcener, to promote their new movie, "The Last Duel," which hits theaters on Friday.

The pair, who won an Oscar for writing "Good Will Hunting," filmed much of the movie in Ireland, with Damon, 51, bringing along his wife, Luciana, and their three daughters: Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 10. (Luciana also has a daughter, Alexia, from a previous marriage.)

When the movie's shoot got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Damon and his family "took a vote" and decided to remain in Dalkey, which is just outside Dublin, until things picked back up.

One evening just before the "Martian" star was due to jump on a video call with Bono, his daughters decided to give him an edgy new look. So they dyed his hair red.

"I FaceTimed (Bono) the night my wife and I had a few drinks. It was a Friday night and I had let the kids dye my hair red," said Damon.

Matt Damon shared a photo of the new punk look his daughters gave him during a visit to "The Tonight Show." YouTube

"Because that's what a dad does," host Jimmy Fallon jokingly interjected.

"Yeah, I was their art project basically, and it was clear we weren't going back to work," continued Damon.

Affleck, 49, who shares three kids of his own with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, next chimed in, joking, "There's nothing children like more than to humiliate their parents."

Damon went on to explain that his girls weren't satisfied with only dyeing their dad's hair. They also wanted to cut it. "And so they mohawked me," he said.

Once on the video call, a confused Bono took one look at Damon's hairdo, and asked, "What are you doing?"

That's when Fallon held up a black-and-white photo of Damon with his punky hair and the studio audience burst out laughing. But, Damon responded, he looked "even more ridiculous" in real life.

"The hair was actually maroon. I looked like a rooster," he said.