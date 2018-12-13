Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Matt Damon was all excited about the Secret Santa exchange with the cast of "Saturday Night Live" until he got his gift.

The host of the upcoming "SNL" episode put on his best Christmas sweater and joined cast members Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong, and this week's musical guests, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, for a Secret Santa that ended in disappointment.

"Like I said, Secret Santa is my favorite day of the year," Damon said as they got started exchanging gifts.

After Bennett bizarrely gave Ronson a turkey sandwich in a box, Damon gifted Cyrus an expensive-looking diamond necklace.

Then it came time for the Oscar winner to eagerly open his gift from Strong.

"I made it myself!" Strong said. "It's a scarf. I didn't finish it. Why don't you put it on?"

Damon, who hilariously played Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh in a surprise "SNL" cameo in September, sees the pink-and-brown disaster and hesitates.

"I'm so hot, I'm afraid I'd get like a rash of some kind,'' Damon demurs.

"Put it on,'' Strong says. "Why don't you like it?"

The "Jason Bourne" star finally gives in, getting a round of applause from the others after draping it around his neck.

"You should definitely wear that outside,'' Cyrus said.

The guy's out here giving out diamond necklaces and all he gets is an ugly scarf.

"You ruined my favorite day,'' Damon says. "Merry Christmas."