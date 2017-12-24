Matt Damon's father, Kent, dies at 74

share tweet pin email

Matt Damon's father, Kent, has passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer, the actor's representative confirmed to TODAY on Saturday. Damon's father died on Dec. 14 from complications involving multiple myeloma.

E. Charbonneau / WireImage "He's all you could ever ask for in a son," Kent said of Matt in 2011. "It's been a wonderful ride being his dad."

The "Downsizing" star had been lying low lately in favor of spending time with his father. Damon also told "Extra" on Dec. 11 that his family was looking for prayers.

"It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's a process we're going through," he said. "We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there."

The senior Damon’s diagnosis with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer that weakens the body’s ability to fight infection, was first revealed in 2011. At the time, Matt Damon told WCVB that Kent would “fight (the disease) to a standstill.”

Shutterstock Matt Damon and his father, Kent, attend the premiere of "The Town" in 2010 at Boston's Fenway Park.

We’re sorry to hear Kent’s battle has come to an end. We wish the Damon family all the best during this difficult time.